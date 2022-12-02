SeaSpine Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:SPNE) marked $7.66 per share on Thursday, up from a previous closing price of $7.49. While SeaSpine Holdings Corporation has overperformed by 2.27%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SPNE fell by -40.62%, with highs and lows ranging from $14.37 to $5.48, whereas the simple moving average fell by -4.24% in the last 200 days.

On November 02, 2022, Truist Downgraded SeaSpine Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: SPNE) to Hold. Truist also rated SPNE shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $20 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated April 13, 2022. Loop Capital Initiated an Buy rating on October 28, 2021, and assigned a price target of $100. Wells Fargo April 08, 2021d its ‘Equal Weight’ rating to ‘Overweight’ for SPNE, as published in its report on April 08, 2021. Stifel’s report from October 20, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $22 for SPNE shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Cantor Fitzgerald also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of SeaSpine Holdings Corporation (SPNE)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 44.60%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of SeaSpine Holdings Corporation’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -22.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 270.58K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for SPNE stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.92%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.44%, with a gain of 9.59% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $15.81, showing growth from the present price of $7.66, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SPNE is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze SeaSpine Holdings Corporation Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 4.60%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 74.40% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in SPNE shares?

The recent increase in stakes in SPNE appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. First Light Asset Management LLC’s position in SPNE has increased by 0.53% in the first quarter. The company now owns 7,067,572 shares of the stock, with a value of $45.44 million, following the purchase of 37,263 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another decreased to its shares in SPNE during the first quarter, downing its stake by -4.23%.

At the end of the first quarter, Emerald Advisers LLC increased its SPNE holdings by 0.04% and now holds 0.92 million SPNE shares valued at $5.89 million with the added 400.0 shares during the period. SPNE shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 74.40% at present.