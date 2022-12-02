Azenta Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA) closed Thursday at $61.83 per share, up from $60.21 a day earlier. While Azenta Inc. has overperformed by 2.69%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, AZTA fell by -45.33%, with highs and lows ranging from $118.13 to $37.61, whereas the simple moving average fell by -5.87% in the last 200 days.

On March 31, 2022, B. Riley Securities started tracking Azenta Inc. (NASDAQ: AZTA) recommending Buy. A report published by Evercore ISI on March 21, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for AZTA.

Analysis of Azenta Inc. (AZTA)

The current dividend for AZTA investors is set at $0.40 per share, indicating investors will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 2.80%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Azenta Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 12.80, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and AZTA is recording an average volume of 871.90K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.06%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.04%, with a gain of 5.67% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $70.00, showing growth from the present price of $61.83, which can serve as yet another indication of whether AZTA is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Azenta Inc. Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.00%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in AZTA shares?

The recent increase in stakes in AZTA appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in AZTA has increased by 1.88% in the first quarter. The company now owns 6,975,343 shares of the stock, with a value of $309.71 million, following the purchase of 128,896 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in AZTA during the first quarter, upping its stake by 0.98%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 55,679 additional shares for a total stake of worth $255.88 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 5,763,143.

During the first quarter, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment added a 401,828 position in AZTA. Jackson Square Partners LLC sold an additional -0.11 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -4.37%, now holding 2.34 million shares worth $104.01 million. At the end of the first quarter, William Blair Investment Manageme decreased its AZTA holdings by -30.54% and now holds 2.24 million AZTA shares valued at $99.58 million with the lessened -0.99 million shares during the period.