The share price of Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (NYSE:WMS) fell to $96.51 per share on Thursday from $97.26. While Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. has underperformed by -0.77%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, WMS fell by -20.57%, with highs and lows ranging from $153.36 to $80.76, whereas the simple moving average fell by -14.95% in the last 200 days.

On August 18, 2022, Deutsche Bank started tracking Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (NYSE: WMS) recommending Buy. A report published by Morgan Stanley on March 01, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Overweight’ for WMS. Morgan Stanley also Upgraded WMS shares as ‘Equal-Weight’, setting a target price of $102 on the company’s shares in a report dated February 11, 2021. Loop Capital initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for WMS, as published in its report on June 05, 2020. Barclays also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (WMS)

A return on investment can be expected regardless of WMS’s performance over the next quarter with the dividend set at $0.48 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -35.70%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Advanced Drainage Systems Inc.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 43.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.00, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and WMS is recording an average volume of 829.46K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.74%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.54%, with a loss of -0.12% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $120.83, showing growth from the present price of $96.51, which can serve as yet another indication of whether WMS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. Shares?

A leading company in the Building Products & Equipment sector, Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (WMS) is based in the USA. When comparing Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. shares with other companies under Industrials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 17.79, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 3.40%.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.60%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 85.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in WMS shares?

The recent increase in stakes in WMS appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in WMS has increased by 4.56% in the first quarter. The company now owns 6,295,718 shares of the stock, with a value of $729.55 million, following the purchase of 274,292 additional shares during the last quarter. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 0 additional shares for a total stake of worth $369.57 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 3,189,240.

During the first quarter, Impax Asset Management Ltd. subtracted a -282,619 position in WMS. Capital Research & Management Co purchased an additional 0.7 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 39.55%, now holding 2.46 million shares worth $284.74 million. At the end of the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its WMS holdings by 6.56% and now holds 2.42 million WMS shares valued at $280.35 million with the added 0.15 million shares during the period. WMS shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 85.30% at present.