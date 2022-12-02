The share price of Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) rose to $188.17 per share on Thursday from $178.84. While Repligen Corporation has overperformed by 5.22%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, RGEN fell by -32.03%, with highs and lows ranging from $292.00 to $137.21, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 1.89% in the last 200 days.

Do You Own These 7 Inflation-Survival Stocks?



Inflation is still near 40-year highs and rising prices are putting a big dent in our wallets. Unless you find out how to protect your portfolio and outpace inflation, you'll keep being at the mercy of economic factors out of your control. Especially since the price of electricity, food, and shelter are creeping up higher than ever. In this special report, I detail 7 stocks to help you survive and thrive in today's market. They're backed by solid companies, positioned to profit during tough economic times, and offer out-sized dividends to help you outpace inflation.



Click here to get your free copy of the report Sponsored

On July 20, 2022, UBS started tracking Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ: RGEN) recommending Buy. A report published by Exane BNP Paribas on October 14, 2021, Initiated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for RGEN. KeyBanc Capital Markets also rated RGEN shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $241 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated November 10, 2020. H.C. Wainwright Reiterated the rating as Buy on August 24, 2020, but set its price target from $151 to $168. H.C. Wainwright resumed its ‘Buy’ rating for RGEN, as published in its report on June 30, 2020. H.C. Wainwright’s report from May 07, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $143 for RGEN shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. H.C. Wainwright also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Repligen Corporation (RGEN)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 12.60%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Repligen Corporation’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 9.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and RGEN is recording an average volume of 627.19K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.04%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.77%, with a gain of 9.03% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $237.89, showing growth from the present price of $188.17, which can serve as yet another indication of whether RGEN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Repligen Corporation Shares?

A leading company in the Medical Instruments & Supplies sector, Repligen Corporation (RGEN) is based in the USA. When comparing Repligen Corporation shares with other companies under Healthcare, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 65.04, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 20.80%.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.70%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 93.40% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in RGEN shares?

The recent increase in stakes in RGEN appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in RGEN has increased by 0.50% in the first quarter. The company now owns 5,056,034 shares of the stock, with a value of $922.68 million, following the purchase of 25,049 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in RGEN during the first quarter, upping its stake by 0.55%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 25,240 additional shares for a total stake of worth $836.88 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 4,585,904.

During the first quarter, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. subtracted a -1,871,942 position in RGEN. Brown Capital Management LLC sold an additional 17013.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -0.97%, now holding 1.74 million shares worth $317.54 million. At the end of the first quarter, Invesco Advisers, Inc. decreased its RGEN holdings by -2.57% and now holds 1.67 million RGEN shares valued at $304.14 million with the lessened 43988.0 shares during the period. RGEN shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 93.40% at present.