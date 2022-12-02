agilon health inc. (NYSE:AGL) closed Thursday at $18.06 per share, up from $17.56 a day earlier. While agilon health inc. has overperformed by 2.85%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, AGL fell by -19.73%, with highs and lows ranging from $28.36 to $14.36, whereas the simple moving average fell by -16.00% in the last 200 days.

Do You Own These 7 Inflation-Survival Stocks?



Inflation is still near 40-year highs and rising prices are putting a big dent in our wallets. Unless you find out how to protect your portfolio and outpace inflation, you'll keep being at the mercy of economic factors out of your control. Especially since the price of electricity, food, and shelter are creeping up higher than ever. In this special report, I detail 7 stocks to help you survive and thrive in today's market. They're backed by solid companies, positioned to profit during tough economic times, and offer out-sized dividends to help you outpace inflation.



Click here to get your free copy of the report Sponsored

On September 14, 2022, RBC Capital Mkts started tracking agilon health inc. (NYSE: AGL) recommending Outperform. A report published by Goldman on September 12, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for AGL. Truist also rated AGL shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $29 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated September 07, 2022. Guggenheim initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for AGL, as published in its report on March 30, 2022. Jefferies’s report from October 20, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $35 for AGL shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. SVB Leerink also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of agilon health inc. (AGL)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 51.50%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of agilon health inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -9.70% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.50, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and AGL is recording an average volume of 2.03M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.41%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.68%, with a gain of 9.92% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $29.50, showing growth from the present price of $18.06, which can serve as yet another indication of whether AGL is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze agilon health inc. Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in AGL shares?

The recent increase in stakes in AGL appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Morgan Stanley Investment Managem’s position in AGL has decreased by -4.24% in the first quarter. The company now owns 40,305,321 shares of the stock, with a value of $800.06 million, following the sale of -1,785,701 additional shares during the last quarter. Capital Research & Management Co made another increased to its shares in AGL during the first quarter, upping its stake by 3.21%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 1,072,333 additional shares for a total stake of worth $683.51 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 34,433,560.

During the first quarter, Fidelity Management & Research Co added a 1,769,434 position in AGL. Wellington Management Co. LLP purchased an additional 2.8 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 13.74%, now holding 23.18 million shares worth $460.03 million. At the end of the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its AGL holdings by 14.57% and now holds 18.5 million AGL shares valued at $367.19 million with the added 2.35 million shares during the period.