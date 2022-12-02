A share of Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) closed at $0.62 per share on Thursday, down from $0.68 day before. While Venator Materials PLC has underperformed by -9.28%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, VNTR fell by -75.30%, with highs and lows ranging from $2.86 to $0.60, whereas the simple moving average fell by -62.55% in the last 200 days.

Do You Own These 7 Inflation-Survival Stocks?



Inflation is still near 40-year highs and rising prices are putting a big dent in our wallets. Unless you find out how to protect your portfolio and outpace inflation, you'll keep being at the mercy of economic factors out of your control. Especially since the price of electricity, food, and shelter are creeping up higher than ever. In this special report, I detail 7 stocks to help you survive and thrive in today's market. They're backed by solid companies, positioned to profit during tough economic times, and offer out-sized dividends to help you outpace inflation.



Click here to get your free copy of the report Sponsored

On October 06, 2022, UBS Downgraded Venator Materials PLC (NYSE: VNTR) to Sell. A report published by BMO Capital Markets on September 19, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Underperform’ for VNTR. BofA Securities also Downgraded VNTR shares as ‘Underperform’, setting a target price of $2 on the company’s shares in a report dated March 22, 2022. BofA Securities November 30, 2020d its ‘Underperform’ rating to ‘Buy’ for VNTR, as published in its report on November 30, 2020. Goldman also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Venator Materials PLC (VNTR)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -9.20%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and VNTR is registering an average volume of 380.16K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 11.47%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 8.29%, with a loss of -12.73% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $1.01, showing growth from the present price of $0.62, which can serve as yet another indication of whether VNTR is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Venator Materials PLC Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 10.82%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 20.20% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in VNTR shares?

The recent increase in stakes in VNTR appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. AMISTA investicní spolecnost, a.s’s position in VNTR has increased by 7.68% in the first quarter. The company now owns 10,944,924 shares of the stock, with a value of $10.07 million, following the purchase of 780,918 additional shares during the last quarter. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 0 additional shares for a total stake of worth $7.84 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 8,519,540.

During the first quarter, Russell Investment Management LLC subtracted a -1,271,960 position in VNTR. Norges Bank Investment Management sold an additional -0.6 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -27.01%, now holding 1.61 million shares worth $1.48 million. At the end of the first quarter, Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC decreased its VNTR holdings by -1.13% and now holds 1.32 million VNTR shares valued at $1.21 million with the lessened 14974.0 shares during the period. VNTR shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 20.20% at present.