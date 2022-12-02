TechTarget Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) closed Thursday at $46.79 per share, up from $45.66 a day earlier. While TechTarget Inc. has overperformed by 2.47%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, TTGT fell by -47.81%, with highs and lows ranging from $103.39 to $42.00, whereas the simple moving average fell by -29.66% in the last 200 days.

On November 10, 2022, Deutsche Bank Downgraded TechTarget Inc. (NASDAQ: TTGT) to Hold. A report published by Craig Hallum on November 10, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Hold’ for TTGT. Sidoti also rated TTGT shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $97 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated July 07, 2021. JP Morgan Initiated an Neutral rating on June 30, 2021, and assigned a price target of $81. Deutsche Bank initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for TTGT, as published in its report on June 23, 2021. KeyBanc Capital Markets’s report from April 08, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $95 for TTGT shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. Cowen also rated the stock as ‘Market Perform’.

Analysis of TechTarget Inc. (TTGT)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 10.90%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of TechTarget Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 7.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 7.50, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and TTGT is recording an average volume of 219.12K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.19%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.88%, with a gain of 2.90% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $60.62, showing growth from the present price of $46.79, which can serve as yet another indication of whether TTGT is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze TechTarget Inc. Shares?

TechTarget Inc. (TTGT) is based in the USA and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Internet Content & Information market. When comparing TechTarget Inc. shares with other companies under Communication Services, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 102.39, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 41.30%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in TTGT shares?

The recent increase in stakes in TTGT appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in TTGT has increased by 2.65% in the first quarter. The company now owns 3,890,199 shares of the stock, with a value of $251.11 million, following the purchase of 100,461 additional shares during the last quarter. Fidelity Management & Research Co made another decreased to its shares in TTGT during the first quarter, downing its stake by -11.63%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -427,981 additional shares for a total stake of worth $209.82 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 3,250,535.

During the first quarter, Neuberger Berman Investment Advis added a 346,713 position in TTGT. The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchased an additional 55539.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 3.05%, now holding 1.88 million shares worth $121.19 million. At the end of the first quarter, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its TTGT holdings by 0.96% and now holds 1.33 million TTGT shares valued at $85.79 million with the added 12630.0 shares during the period.