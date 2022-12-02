The share price of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (NYSE:HASI) fell to $32.04 per share on Thursday from $32.44. While Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. has underperformed by -1.23%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, HASI fell by -42.28%, with highs and lows ranging from $59.25 to $21.56, whereas the simple moving average fell by -14.63% in the last 200 days.

On February 15, 2022, UBS Upgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (NYSE: HASI) to Buy. A report published by Berenberg on October 14, 2021, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for HASI. BofA Securities April 29, 2021d the rating to Underperform on April 29, 2021, and set its price target from $63 to $54. B. Riley Securities resumed its ‘Buy’ rating for HASI, as published in its report on November 12, 2020. BofA Securities’s report from August 13, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $39 for HASI shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. BTIG Research also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (HASI)

A return on investment can be expected regardless of HASI’s performance over the next quarter with the dividend set at $1.50 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 23.10%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 7.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and HASI is recording an average volume of 852.11K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.81%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.73%, with a gain of 3.49% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $48.56, showing growth from the present price of $32.04, which can serve as yet another indication of whether HASI is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.40%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 95.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in HASI shares?

The recent increase in stakes in HASI appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in HASI has increased by 0.56% in the first quarter. The company now owns 7,927,331 shares of the stock, with a value of $215.46 million, following the purchase of 43,809 additional shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Co. LLP made another increased to its shares in HASI during the first quarter, upping its stake by 20.98%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 1,289,735 additional shares for a total stake of worth $202.16 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 7,437,874.

At the end of the first quarter, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its HASI holdings by 52.45% and now holds 2.48 million HASI shares valued at $67.46 million with the added 0.85 million shares during the period. HASI shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 95.50% at present.