American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AXL) closed Thursday at $10.27 per share, down from $10.41 a day earlier. While American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. has underperformed by -1.34%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, AXL rose by 17.91%, with highs and lows ranging from $11.96 to $6.36, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 21.83% in the last 200 days.

Do You Own These 7 Inflation-Survival Stocks?



Inflation is still near 40-year highs and rising prices are putting a big dent in our wallets. Unless you find out how to protect your portfolio and outpace inflation, you'll keep being at the mercy of economic factors out of your control. Especially since the price of electricity, food, and shelter are creeping up higher than ever. In this special report, I detail 7 stocks to help you survive and thrive in today's market. They're backed by solid companies, positioned to profit during tough economic times, and offer out-sized dividends to help you outpace inflation.



Click here to get your free copy of the report Sponsored

On September 09, 2022, BofA Securities Downgraded American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AXL) to Neutral. A report published by Wolfe Research on August 18, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Peer Perform’ for AXL. Exane BNP Paribas also rated AXL shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $7 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated April 11, 2022. Morgan Stanley February 28, 2022d the rating to Overweight on February 28, 2022, and set its price target from $8 to $16. KeyBanc Capital Markets July 01, 2021d its ‘Sector Weight’ rating to ‘Overweight’ for AXL, as published in its report on July 01, 2021. Citigroup also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (AXL)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 26.60%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 0.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and AXL is recording an average volume of 1.55M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.93%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.27%, with a gain of 1.08% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $10.29, showing growth from the present price of $10.27, which can serve as yet another indication of whether AXL is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.15%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 97.20% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in AXL shares?

The recent increase in stakes in AXL appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in AXL has decreased by -1.83% in the first quarter. The company now owns 16,866,832 shares of the stock, with a value of $163.44 million, following the sale of -315,007 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in AXL during the first quarter, upping its stake by 2.80%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 390,730 additional shares for a total stake of worth $138.88 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 14,331,957.

During the first quarter, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP subtracted a -32,738 position in AXL. Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strau sold an additional -0.15 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -2.62%, now holding 5.49 million shares worth $53.24 million. At the end of the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its AXL holdings by -0.46% and now holds 4.48 million AXL shares valued at $43.42 million with the lessened 20741.0 shares during the period. AXL shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 97.20% at present.