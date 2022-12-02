ACI Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) marked $21.58 per share on Thursday, up from a previous closing price of $20.90. While ACI Worldwide Inc. has overperformed by 3.25%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ACIW fell by -23.99%, with highs and lows ranging from $35.87 to $19.68, whereas the simple moving average fell by -17.28% in the last 200 days.

On November 02, 2022, Needham Downgraded ACI Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ: ACIW) to Hold. A report published by Stephens on July 15, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Overweight’ rating for ACIW. Compass Point also rated ACIW shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $40 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated September 17, 2020. Needham Initiated an Buy rating on May 29, 2020, and assigned a price target of $32. Stephens February 18, 2020d its ‘Overweight’ rating to ‘Equal-Weight’ for ACIW, as published in its report on February 18, 2020. Canaccord Genuity’s report from December 19, 2019 suggests a price prediction of $44 for ACIW shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. BTIG Research also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of ACI Worldwide Inc. (ACIW)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -3.30%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of ACI Worldwide Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 13.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 926.12K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for ACIW stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.01%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.55%, with a gain of 4.55% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $29.25, showing growth from the present price of $21.58, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ACIW is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze ACI Worldwide Inc. Shares?

The USA based company ACI Worldwide Inc. (ACIW) is one of the biggest names in Software – Infrastructure. When comparing ACI Worldwide Inc. shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 15.66, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 74.10%.

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.40%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ACIW shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ACIW appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in ACIW has increased by 1.80% in the first quarter. The company now owns 12,380,588 shares of the stock, with a value of $301.22 million, following the purchase of 219,068 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another decreased to its shares in ACIW during the first quarter, downing its stake by -0.44%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -48,344 additional shares for a total stake of worth $264.99 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 10,891,349.

During the first quarter, Franklin Mutual Advisers LLC added a 1,238,984 position in ACIW. AllianceBernstein LP purchased an additional 0.28 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 4.84%, now holding 6.16 million shares worth $149.93 million. At the end of the first quarter, River Road Asset Management LLC increased its ACIW holdings by 0.92% and now holds 4.02 million ACIW shares valued at $97.74 million with the added 36459.0 shares during the period.