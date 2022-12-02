A share of IMAX Corporation (NYSE:IMAX) closed at $16.78 per share on Thursday, down from $16.89 day before. While IMAX Corporation has underperformed by -0.65%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, IMAX rose by 5.40%, with highs and lows ranging from $21.25 to $12.13, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 3.39% in the last 200 days.

On October 12, 2022, B. Riley Securities Reiterated IMAX Corporation (NYSE: IMAX) to Buy. A report published by Rosenblatt on May 24, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for IMAX. Wells Fargo also rated IMAX shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $27 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated October 22, 2021. JP Morgan Reiterated the rating as Neutral on July 28, 2021, but set its price target from $24 to $20. Goldman June 02, 2021d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Sell’ for IMAX, as published in its report on June 02, 2021. The Benchmark Company’s report from May 24, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $25 for IMAX shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Wedbush also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of IMAX Corporation (IMAX)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 21.60%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

IMAX Corporation’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -4.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and IMAX is registering an average volume of 670.00K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.85%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.90%, with a gain of 6.34% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $18.70, showing growth from the present price of $16.78, which can serve as yet another indication of whether IMAX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze IMAX Corporation Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 9.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 79.40% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in IMAX shares?

The recent increase in stakes in IMAX appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. FIAM LLC’s position in IMAX has increased by 27.78% in the first quarter. The company now owns 3,493,678 shares of the stock, with a value of $44.47 million, following the purchase of 759,484 additional shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC made another decreased to its shares in IMAX during the first quarter, downing its stake by -0.96%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -26,105 additional shares for a total stake of worth $34.41 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,703,336.

During the first quarter, Macquarie Investment Management B added a 25,208 position in IMAX. BlackRock Fund Advisors sold an additional -0.13 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -5.97%, now holding 2.11 million shares worth $26.82 million. At the end of the first quarter, Invesco Asset Management Ltd. increased its IMAX holdings by 5.83% and now holds 1.99 million IMAX shares valued at $25.35 million with the added 0.11 million shares during the period. IMAX shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 79.40% at present.