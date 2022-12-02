Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) marked $24.03 per share on Thursday, down from a previous closing price of $24.09. While Six Flags Entertainment Corporation has underperformed by -0.25%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SIX fell by -33.47%, with highs and lows ranging from $47.24 to $16.83, whereas the simple moving average fell by -15.30% in the last 200 days.

On November 11, 2022, William Blair Downgraded Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE: SIX) to Mkt Perform. A report published by Jefferies on November 08, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Hold’ for SIX. Citigroup July 08, 2022d the rating to Neutral on July 08, 2022, and set its price target from $41 to $26. B. Riley Securities June 21, 2022d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for SIX, as published in its report on June 21, 2022. Rosenblatt’s report from April 26, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $56 for SIX shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Deutsche Bank also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -20.90%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Six Flags Entertainment Corporation’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -9.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.50, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 2.67M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for SIX stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.27%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.29%, with a gain of 7.71% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $26.20, showing growth from the present price of $24.03, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SIX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Six Flags Entertainment Corporation Shares?

The USA based company Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX) is one of the biggest names in Leisure. When comparing Six Flags Entertainment Corporation shares with other companies under Consumer Cyclical, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 21.06, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -22.70%.

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in SIX shares?

The recent increase in stakes in SIX appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. H Partners Management LLC’s position in SIX has increased by 6.54% in the first quarter. The company now owns 11,400,000 shares of the stock, with a value of $254.22 million, following the purchase of 700,000 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in SIX during the first quarter, upping its stake by 48.88%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 2,992,197 additional shares for a total stake of worth $203.23 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 9,113,563.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. subtracted a -280,177 position in SIX. Long Pond Capital LP purchased an additional 3.94 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 503.54%, now holding 4.72 million shares worth $105.18 million. At the end of the first quarter, Thunderbird Partners LLP increased its SIX holdings by 17.84% and now holds 4.19 million SIX shares valued at $93.35 million with the added 0.63 million shares during the period.