As of Thursday, Cerus Corporation’s (NASDAQ:CERS) stock closed at $4.13, up from $4.00 the previous day. While Cerus Corporation has overperformed by 3.25%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CERS fell by -38.45%, with highs and lows ranging from $7.20 to $3.25, whereas the simple moving average fell by -12.81% in the last 200 days.

On October 08, 2020, BTIG Research started tracking Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ: CERS) recommending Buy. BTIG Research also rated CERS shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $7 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated February 26, 2020. Stifel initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for CERS, as published in its report on August 28, 2019. Cantor Fitzgerald also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of Cerus Corporation (CERS)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 10.00%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Cerus Corporation’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -48.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.40, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and CERS is recording 1.26M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.23%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.14%, with a gain of 5.63% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $8.70, showing growth from the present price of $4.13, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CERS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Cerus Corporation Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.50%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 81.20% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in CERS shares?

The recent increase in stakes in CERS appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. ARK Investment Management LLC’s position in CERS has decreased by -1.50% in the first quarter. The company now owns 16,853,875 shares of the stock, with a value of $61.69 million, following the sale of -257,187 additional shares during the last quarter. During the last quarter, the company picked up 0 additional shares for a total stake of worth $58.81 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 16,067,558.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors added a 5,377 position in CERS. The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchased an additional 1.2 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 13.62%, now holding 10.01 million shares worth $36.65 million. CERS shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 81.20% at present.