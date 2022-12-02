A share of PowerSchool Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PWSC) closed at $21.23 per share on Thursday, up from $20.41 day before. While PowerSchool Holdings Inc. has overperformed by 4.02%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, PWSC rose by 4.79%, with highs and lows ranging from $21.35 to $10.60, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 32.90% in the last 200 days.

Do You Own These 7 Inflation-Survival Stocks?



Inflation is still near 40-year highs and rising prices are putting a big dent in our wallets. Unless you find out how to protect your portfolio and outpace inflation, you'll keep being at the mercy of economic factors out of your control. Especially since the price of electricity, food, and shelter are creeping up higher than ever. In this special report, I detail 7 stocks to help you survive and thrive in today's market. They're backed by solid companies, positioned to profit during tough economic times, and offer out-sized dividends to help you outpace inflation.



Click here to get your free copy of the report Sponsored

On November 22, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking PowerSchool Holdings Inc. (NYSE: PWSC) recommending Outperform. A report published by Goldman on July 13, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for PWSC. Cantor Fitzgerald also rated PWSC shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $20 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated March 30, 2022. Goldman Initiated an Sell rating on December 13, 2021, and assigned a price target of $17. UBS resumed its ‘Neutral’ rating for PWSC, as published in its report on September 10, 2021. RBC Capital Mkts’s report from September 10, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $40 for PWSC shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Piper Sandler also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of PowerSchool Holdings Inc. (PWSC)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 9.00%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

PowerSchool Holdings Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -2.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.50, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and PWSC is registering an average volume of 450.34K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.58%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.57%, with a gain of 7.66% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $21.55, showing growth from the present price of $21.23, which can serve as yet another indication of whether PWSC is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze PowerSchool Holdings Inc. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.90%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 79.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in PWSC shares?

The recent increase in stakes in PWSC appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Canada Pension Plan Investment Bo’s position in PWSC has decreased by -9.00% in the first quarter. The company now owns 10,111,111 shares of the stock, with a value of $202.22 million, following the sale of -1,000,000 additional shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group LP made another decreased to its shares in PWSC during the first quarter, downing its stake by -35.81%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -3,770,324 additional shares for a total stake of worth $135.19 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 6,759,642.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. added a 16,892 position in PWSC. Wellington Management Co. LLP purchased an additional 0.78 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 33.75%, now holding 3.1 million shares worth $62.05 million. At the end of the first quarter, TimesSquare Capital Management LL increased its PWSC holdings by 1.20% and now holds 2.54 million PWSC shares valued at $50.76 million with the added 30167.0 shares during the period. PWSC shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 79.80% at present.