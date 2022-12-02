Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) closed Thursday at $25.03 per share, up from $23.96 a day earlier. While Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. has overperformed by 4.47%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SNDX rose by 64.35%, with highs and lows ranging from $26.51 to $13.27, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 26.15% in the last 200 days.

On July 28, 2022, B. Riley Securities started tracking Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDX) recommending Buy. A report published by H.C. Wainwright on April 11, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for SNDX. Goldman also rated SNDX shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $37 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated February 15, 2022. Robert W. Baird Initiated an Outperform rating on June 04, 2021, and assigned a price target of $31. Citigroup initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for SNDX, as published in its report on May 25, 2021. B. Riley Securities’s report from February 18, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $30 for SNDX shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Stifel also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNDX)

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -3.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 17.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and SNDX is recording an average volume of 712.24K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.87%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.98%, with a gain of 15.35% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $32.50, showing growth from the present price of $25.03, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SNDX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in SNDX shares?

The recent increase in stakes in SNDX appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Avidity Partners Management LP’s position in SNDX has increased by 2.51% in the first quarter. The company now owns 5,586,900 shares of the stock, with a value of $128.28 million, following the purchase of 136,900 additional shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Co. LLP made another increased to its shares in SNDX during the first quarter, upping its stake by 36.81%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 1,180,574 additional shares for a total stake of worth $100.74 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 4,387,440.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors added a 208,198 position in SNDX. The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchased an additional 15672.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 0.58%, now holding 2.71 million shares worth $62.24 million. At the end of the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its SNDX holdings by 7.47% and now holds 2.62 million SNDX shares valued at $60.1 million with the added 0.18 million shares during the period.