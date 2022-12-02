Blue Water Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:BWV) marked $1.27 per share on Thursday, up from a previous closing price of $1.27. While Blue Water Vaccines Inc. has overperformed by 0.39%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight.

Analysis of Blue Water Vaccines Inc. (BWV)

In order to gain a clear picture of Blue Water Vaccines Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -72.60% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 6.80, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 669.20K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for BWV stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 13.29%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 9.08%, with a gain of 2.82% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze Blue Water Vaccines Inc. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 17.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 20.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in BWV shares?

The recent increase in stakes in BWV appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The company now owns 858,360 shares of the stock, with a value of $1.06 million, following the purchase of 858,360 additional shares during the last quarter. Sabby Management LLC made another decreased to its shares in BWV during the first quarter, downing its stake by -9.41%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -57,357 additional shares for a total stake of worth $0.68 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 552,249.

At the end of the first quarter, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its BWV holdings by 128.25% and now holds 87710.0 BWV shares valued at $0.11 million with the added 49282.0 shares during the period. BWV shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 20.50% at present.