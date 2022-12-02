A share of AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ:APCX) closed at $0.93 per share on Thursday, up from $0.88 day before. While AppTech Payments Corp. has overperformed by 5.68%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, APCX fell by -94.72%, with highs and lows ranging from $20.24 to $0.40, whereas the simple moving average fell by -0.06% in the last 200 days.

Do You Own These 7 Inflation-Survival Stocks?



Inflation is still near 40-year highs and rising prices are putting a big dent in our wallets. Unless you find out how to protect your portfolio and outpace inflation, you'll keep being at the mercy of economic factors out of your control. Especially since the price of electricity, food, and shelter are creeping up higher than ever. In this special report, I detail 7 stocks to help you survive and thrive in today's market. They're backed by solid companies, positioned to profit during tough economic times, and offer out-sized dividends to help you outpace inflation.



Click here to get your free copy of the report Sponsored

Analysis of AppTech Payments Corp. (APCX)

AppTech Payments Corp.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -207.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.50, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and APCX is registering an average volume of 73.94K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 15.36%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 25.12%, with a gain of 34.74% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze AppTech Payments Corp. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.50%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 1.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

APCX shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 1.50% at present.