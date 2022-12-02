Within its last year performance, ADV fell by -64.32%, with highs and lows ranging from $8.24 to $1.95, whereas the simple moving average fell by -42.61% in the last 200 days.

On March 30, 2022, Deutsche Bank started tracking Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: ADV) recommending Hold. A report published by Goldman on March 04, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for ADV. Morgan Stanley also rated ADV shares as ‘Equal-Weight’, setting a target price of $13 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated April 01, 2021. Deutsche Bank Initiated an Buy rating on November 20, 2020, and assigned a price target of $12.

Analysis of Advantage Solutions Inc. (ADV)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 13.20%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Advantage Solutions Inc.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 2.70% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.80, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and ADV is recording an average volume of 713.89K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.99%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.65%, with a gain of 0.40% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $4.20, showing growth from the present price of $2.48, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ADV is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Advantage Solutions Inc. Shares?

A leading company in the Advertising Agencies sector, Advantage Solutions Inc. (ADV) is based in the USA. When comparing Advantage Solutions Inc. shares with other companies under Communication Services, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 11.64, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -9.50%.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.40%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 26.90% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ADV shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ADV appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 8,841,413 additional shares for a total stake of worth $29.88 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 8,841,413.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. subtracted a -58,277 position in ADV. Fidelity Management & Research Co sold an additional -4.01 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -36.78%, now holding 6.89 million shares worth $23.29 million. At the end of the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its ADV holdings by -4.99% and now holds 4.94 million ADV shares valued at $16.71 million with the lessened -0.26 million shares during the period. ADV shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 26.90% at present.