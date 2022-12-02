As of Thursday, Neuronetics Inc.’s (NASDAQ:STIM) stock closed at $6.20, down from $6.28 the previous day. While Neuronetics Inc. has underperformed by -1.27%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, STIM rose by 58.97%, with highs and lows ranging from $6.30 to $1.98, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 83.19% in the last 200 days.

On October 13, 2021, William Blair Downgraded Neuronetics Inc. (NASDAQ: STIM) to Mkt Perform. A report published by BTIG Research on October 13, 2021, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for STIM. BTIG Research Initiated an Buy rating on February 06, 2020, and assigned a price target of $11. Canaccord Genuity initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for STIM, as published in its report on July 24, 2018.

Analysis of Neuronetics Inc. (STIM)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 19.60%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Neuronetics Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -49.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and STIM is recording 160.13K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 10.49%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 8.60%, with a gain of 19.23% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $10.00, showing growth from the present price of $6.20, which can serve as yet another indication of whether STIM is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Neuronetics Inc. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 8.50%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 69.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in STIM shares?

The recent increase in stakes in STIM appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. During the last quarter, the company picked up 0 additional shares for a total stake of worth $6.08 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 1,825,806.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. added a 11,102 position in STIM. Apo Asset Management GmbH purchased an additional 0.62 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 171.57%, now holding 0.99 million shares worth $3.29 million. At the end of the first quarter, Parian Global Management LP increased its STIM holdings by 15.64% and now holds 0.83 million STIM shares valued at $2.76 million with the added 0.11 million shares during the period. STIM shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 69.30% at present.