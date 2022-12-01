Whole Earth Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) marked $4.33 per share on Wednesday, up from a previous closing price of $3.86. While Whole Earth Brands Inc. has overperformed by 12.18%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, FREE fell by -59.00%, with highs and lows ranging from $11.00 to $3.00, whereas the simple moving average fell by -26.96% in the last 200 days.

Do You Own These 7 Inflation-Survival Stocks?



Inflation is still near 40-year highs and rising prices are putting a big dent in our wallets. Unless you find out how to protect your portfolio and outpace inflation, you'll keep being at the mercy of economic factors out of your control. Especially since the price of electricity, food, and shelter are creeping up higher than ever. In this special report, I detail 7 stocks to help you survive and thrive in today's market. They're backed by solid companies, positioned to profit during tough economic times, and offer out-sized dividends to help you outpace inflation.



Click here to get your free copy of the report Sponsored

On December 15, 2021, Cowen started tracking Whole Earth Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: FREE) recommending Outperform. A report published by Canaccord Genuity on July 14, 2021, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for FREE. Lake Street also rated FREE shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $19 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated February 22, 2021. Jefferies Initiated an Buy rating on February 12, 2021, and assigned a price target of $22. ROTH Capital initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for FREE, as published in its report on January 28, 2021. DA Davidson’s report from December 15, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $16 for FREE shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Cantor Fitzgerald also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of Whole Earth Brands Inc. (FREE)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 5.50%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Whole Earth Brands Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 3.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 335.08K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for FREE stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.29%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 10.25%, with a gain of 17.98% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $9.86, showing growth from the present price of $4.33, which can serve as yet another indication of whether FREE is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Whole Earth Brands Inc. Shares?

The USA based company Whole Earth Brands Inc. (FREE) is one of the biggest names in Packaged Foods. When comparing Whole Earth Brands Inc. shares with other companies under Consumer Defensive, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 13.97, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -65.60%.

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 3.60%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 70.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in FREE shares?

The recent increase in stakes in FREE appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Armistice Capital LLC made another increased to its shares in FREE during the first quarter, upping its stake by 22.48%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 439,802 additional shares for a total stake of worth $8.27 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,395,802.

During the first quarter, FIAM LLC added a 88,970 position in FREE. BlackRock Fund Advisors sold an additional 34166.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -1.46%, now holding 2.3 million shares worth $7.95 million. At the end of the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its FREE holdings by -16.41% and now holds 1.47 million FREE shares valued at $5.08 million with the lessened -0.29 million shares during the period. FREE shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 70.10% at present.