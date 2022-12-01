The share price of Westrock Coffee Company LLC (NASDAQ:WEST) rose to $12.49 per share on Wednesday from $12.24. While Westrock Coffee Company LLC has overperformed by 2.04%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight.

On September 23, 2022, Stifel started tracking Westrock Coffee Company LLC (NASDAQ: WEST) recommending Buy. A report published by Stephens on September 22, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Overweight’ rating for WEST.

Analysis of Westrock Coffee Company LLC (WEST)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 27.00%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Westrock Coffee Company LLC’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -2.10% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 5.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and WEST is recording an average volume of 133.20K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.60%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.87%, with a loss of -2.80% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $13.75, showing growth from the present price of $12.49, which can serve as yet another indication of whether WEST is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Westrock Coffee Company LLC Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 11.70%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 28.70% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in WEST shares?

The recent increase in stakes in WEST appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The company now owns 8,008,000 shares of the stock, with a value of $87.69 million, following the purchase of 8,008,000 additional shares during the last quarter.

WEST shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 28.70% at present.