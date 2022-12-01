Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR) marked $62.81 per share on Wednesday, up from a previous closing price of $60.47. While Immunocore Holdings plc has overperformed by 3.87%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, IMCR rose by 74.52%, with highs and lows ranging from $69.06 to $18.43, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 54.04% in the last 200 days.

Do You Own These 7 Inflation-Survival Stocks?



Inflation is still near 40-year highs and rising prices are putting a big dent in our wallets. Unless you find out how to protect your portfolio and outpace inflation, you'll keep being at the mercy of economic factors out of your control. Especially since the price of electricity, food, and shelter are creeping up higher than ever. In this special report, I detail 7 stocks to help you survive and thrive in today's market. They're backed by solid companies, positioned to profit during tough economic times, and offer out-sized dividends to help you outpace inflation.



Click here to get your free copy of the report Sponsored

On November 30, 2022, Barclays started tracking Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ: IMCR) recommending Overweight. A report published by Morgan Stanley on September 09, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Overweight’ rating for IMCR. Ladenburg Thalmann also rated IMCR shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $82 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated September 08, 2022. Cowen Initiated an Outperform rating on August 08, 2022, and assigned a price target of $70. BTIG Research initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for IMCR, as published in its report on August 02, 2022. H.C. Wainwright’s report from February 08, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $80 for IMCR shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Oppenheimer also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Immunocore Holdings plc (IMCR)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 461.40%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Immunocore Holdings plc’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -52.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 4.00, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 387.61K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for IMCR stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.17%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.00%, with a gain of 3.37% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $72.44, showing growth from the present price of $62.81, which can serve as yet another indication of whether IMCR is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Immunocore Holdings plc Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 20.79%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 58.90% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in IMCR shares?

The recent increase in stakes in IMCR appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. RTW Investments LP’s position in IMCR has increased by 11.39% in the first quarter. The company now owns 4,451,483 shares of the stock, with a value of $254.36 million, following the purchase of 455,329 additional shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management L made another increased to its shares in IMCR during the first quarter, upping its stake by 30.77%.

At the end of the first quarter, Fidelity Management & Research Co increased its IMCR holdings by 2.44% and now holds 1.39 million IMCR shares valued at $79.42 million with the added 33102.0 shares during the period. IMCR shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 58.90% at present.