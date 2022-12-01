In Wednesday’s session, Arlo Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) marked $3.82 per share, up from $3.74 in the previous session. While Arlo Technologies Inc. has overperformed by 2.14%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ARLO fell by -50.71%, with highs and lows ranging from $11.79 to $2.93, whereas the simple moving average fell by -43.26% in the last 200 days.

Do You Own These 7 Inflation-Survival Stocks?



Inflation is still near 40-year highs and rising prices are putting a big dent in our wallets. Unless you find out how to protect your portfolio and outpace inflation, you'll keep being at the mercy of economic factors out of your control. Especially since the price of electricity, food, and shelter are creeping up higher than ever. In this special report, I detail 7 stocks to help you survive and thrive in today's market. They're backed by solid companies, positioned to profit during tough economic times, and offer out-sized dividends to help you outpace inflation.



Click here to get your free copy of the report Sponsored

On January 25, 2022, Lake Street started tracking Arlo Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ARLO) recommending Buy. A report published by Raymond James on July 29, 2020, Upgraded its rating to ‘Outperform’ for ARLO. Deutsche Bank also rated ARLO shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $4 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated November 12, 2019. Deutsche Bank Initiated an Buy rating on November 12, 2019, and assigned a price target of $4. BofA/Merrill resumed its ‘Underperform’ rating for ARLO, as published in its report on August 07, 2019. Imperial Capital’s report from February 07, 2019 suggests a price prediction of $7.50 for ARLO shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. BofA/Merrill also rated the stock as ‘Underperform’.

Analysis of Arlo Technologies Inc. (ARLO)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 15.40%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Arlo Technologies Inc.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -38.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.00, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and ARLO has an average volume of 673.35K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.91%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.87%, with a loss of -3.05% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $9.50, showing growth from the present price of $3.82, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ARLO is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Arlo Technologies Inc. Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 5.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 73.70% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ARLO shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ARLO appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in ARLO has increased by 0.78% in the first quarter. The company now owns 12,563,506 shares of the stock, with a value of $64.7 million, following the purchase of 96,709 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in ARLO during the first quarter, upping its stake by 14.25%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 857,427 additional shares for a total stake of worth $35.41 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 6,876,119.

During the first quarter, PRIMECAP Management Co. subtracted a -98,085 position in ARLO. Cannell Capital LLC purchased an additional 0.13 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 3.97%, now holding 3.31 million shares worth $17.04 million. At the end of the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its ARLO holdings by 1.64% and now holds 2.91 million ARLO shares valued at $14.98 million with the added 46933.0 shares during the period. ARLO shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 73.70% at present.