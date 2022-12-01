Within its last year performance, VFF fell by -70.14%, with highs and lows ranging from $7.22 to $1.75, whereas the simple moving average fell by -39.26% in the last 200 days.

On August 09, 2022, Craig Hallum Downgraded Village Farms International Inc. (NASDAQ: VFF) to Hold. A report published by Raymond James on May 11, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Outperform’ for VFF. Cantor Fitzgerald November 09, 2021d the rating to Overweight on November 09, 2021, and set its price target from $11.50 to $12.75. BMO Capital Markets initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for VFF, as published in its report on September 13, 2021. Cantor Fitzgerald’s report from March 10, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $20 for VFF shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Alliance Global Partners also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Village Farms International Inc. (VFF)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -1.80%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Village Farms International Inc.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -15.10% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.90, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and VFF has an average volume of 681.64K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.46%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.91%, with a loss of -4.35% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $5.24, showing growth from the present price of $1.98, which can serve as yet another indication of whether VFF is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Village Farms International Inc. Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 11.88%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 15.90% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in VFF shares?

The recent increase in stakes in VFF appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. ETF Managers Group LLC made another decreased to its shares in VFF during the first quarter, downing its stake by -10.09%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -440,263 additional shares for a total stake of worth $8.47 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 3,922,853.

At the end of the first quarter, Penserra Capital Management LLC decreased its VFF holdings by -3.12% and now holds 0.63 million VFF shares valued at $1.36 million with the lessened 20342.0 shares during the period. VFF shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 15.90% at present.