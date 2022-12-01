Wearable Devices Ltd. (WLDS)’s stock is trading at $0.82 at the moment marking a rise of 24.52% from the last session close. As of this writing, shares are priced at -85.95% less than their 52-week high of $5.85, and 36.73% over their 52-week low of $0.60. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -5.13% below the high and +34.77% above the low.

Further, it is important to consider WLDS stock ratios, particularly its price-to-sales ratio over the past twelve months, which stands at 155.69.

How does Wearable Devices Ltd. (WLDS) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

Wearable Devices Ltd. (NASDAQ: WLDS) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Wearable Devices Ltd. (WLDS). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 59.93% of shares. A total of 9 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 10.33% of its stock and 25.78% of its float.

Sep 29, 2022, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Sabby Management, LLC holding total of 3.21 million shares that make 21.62% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 2.79 million.

The securities firm Hidden Lake Asset Management Lp holds 0.37 million shares of WLDS, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 2.49%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 0.32 million.

An overview of Wearable Devices Ltd.’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Wearable Devices Ltd. (WLDS) traded 67,338 shares per day, with a moving average of $0.6838 and price change of +0.01. With the moving average of $0.8597 and a price change of -0.56, about 596,691 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days.