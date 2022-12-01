A share of Varonis Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) closed at $21.24 per share on Wednesday, up from $20.73 day before. While Varonis Systems Inc. has overperformed by 2.46%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, VRNS fell by -59.00%, with highs and lows ranging from $53.85 to $15.61, whereas the simple moving average fell by -34.37% in the last 200 days.

On November 01, 2022, Wells Fargo Downgraded Varonis Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: VRNS) to Underweight. A report published by Wedbush on November 01, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for VRNS. Piper Sandler also Downgraded VRNS shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $20 on the company’s shares in a report dated November 01, 2022. Citigroup November 01, 2022d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for VRNS, as published in its report on November 01, 2022. Robert W. Baird’s report from October 19, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $38 for VRNS shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Wolfe Research also rated the stock as ‘Peer Perform’.

Analysis of Varonis Systems Inc. (VRNS)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 22.80%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Varonis Systems Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -25.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 4.40, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and VRNS is registering an average volume of 1.43M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.15%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.08%, with a gain of 4.99% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $28.56, showing growth from the present price of $21.24, which can serve as yet another indication of whether VRNS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Varonis Systems Inc. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.90%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 99.24% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in VRNS shares?

The recent increase in stakes in VRNS appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in VRNS has increased by 1.38% in the first quarter. The company now owns 10,440,778 shares of the stock, with a value of $279.5 million, following the purchase of 141,917 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in VRNS during the first quarter, upping its stake by 6.07%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 449,166 additional shares for a total stake of worth $210.05 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 7,846,460.

During the first quarter, Wellington Management Co. LLP subtracted a -1,109,686 position in VRNS. William Blair Investment Manageme purchased an additional 41539.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 0.79%, now holding 5.3 million shares worth $141.77 million. At the end of the first quarter, First Trust Advisors LP increased its VRNS holdings by 6.48% and now holds 3.96 million VRNS shares valued at $105.91 million with the added 0.24 million shares during the period. VRNS shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 99.24% at present.