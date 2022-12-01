As of Wednesday, Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc.’s (NASDAQ:MNMD) stock closed at $2.55, down from $2.70 the previous day. While Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. has underperformed by -5.56%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, MNMD fell by -91.41%, with highs and lows ranging from $32.25 to $2.35, whereas the simple moving average fell by -75.54% in the last 200 days.

On November 16, 2022, RBC Capital Mkts started tracking Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ: MNMD) recommending Outperform. A report published by Oppenheimer on August 26, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for MNMD. Cantor Fitzgerald also rated MNMD shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $3 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated August 10, 2022. ROTH Capital Initiated an Buy rating on May 04, 2022, and assigned a price target of $7. Maxim Group initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for MNMD, as published in its report on June 28, 2021.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and MNMD is recording 1.04M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.11%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.11%, with a loss of -7.61% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 12.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 16.33% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in MNMD shares?

The recent increase in stakes in MNMD appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Merit Financial Group LLC’s position in MNMD has increased by 2,944.47% in the first quarter. The company now owns 1,080,574 shares of the stock, with a value of $3.17 million, following the purchase of 1,045,081 additional shares during the last quarter.

