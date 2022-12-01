As of Wednesday, Inter & Co Inc.’s (NASDAQ:INTR) stock closed at $2.45, up from $2.39 the previous day. While Inter & Co Inc. has overperformed by 2.51%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight.

On September 06, 2022, Goldman Upgraded Inter & Co Inc. (NASDAQ: INTR) to Neutral.

Analysis of Inter & Co Inc. (INTR)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 104.80%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and INTR is recording 399.21K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.72%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.86%, with a gain of 5.38% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $5.92, showing growth from the present price of $2.45, which can serve as yet another indication of whether INTR is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Inter & Co Inc. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 28.51%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 6.90% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in INTR shares?

The recent increase in stakes in INTR appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The company now owns 3,045,084 shares of the stock, with a value of $9.2 million, following the purchase of 3,045,084 additional shares during the last quarter. During the last quarter, the company picked up 2,620,048 additional shares for a total stake of worth $7.91 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,620,048.

During the first quarter, Phoenician Capital LLC added a 112,242 position in INTR. BC Gestão de Recursos Ltda. sold an additional -0.23 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -14.16%, now holding 1.37 million shares worth $4.14 million. INTR shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 6.90% at present.