A share of Akoya Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA) closed at $12.98 per share on Wednesday, up from $12.43 day before. While Akoya Biosciences Inc. has overperformed by 4.42%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight.

On November 03, 2022, CapitalOne started tracking Akoya Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: AKYA) recommending Overweight. A report published by Stephens on October 06, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Overweight’ rating for AKYA. BTIG Research also rated AKYA shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $16 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated June 22, 2022. Piper Sandler Initiated an Overweight rating on January 06, 2022, and assigned a price target of $23. Piper Sandler initiated its ‘Overweight’ rating for AKYA, as published in its report on May 11, 2021. Morgan Stanley’s report from May 11, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $26 for AKYA shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. JP Morgan also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of Akoya Biosciences Inc. (AKYA)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 40.00%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Akoya Biosciences Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -70.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.10, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and AKYA is registering an average volume of 129.78K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.32%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.31%, with a gain of 2.61% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $19.29, showing growth from the present price of $12.98, which can serve as yet another indication of whether AKYA is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Akoya Biosciences Inc. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 3.90%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 80.20% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in AKYA shares?

The recent increase in stakes in AKYA appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Hudson Executive Capital LP’s position in AKYA has increased by 51.07% in the first quarter. The company now owns 3,697,558 shares of the stock, with a value of $50.84 million, following the purchase of 1,250,000 additional shares during the last quarter.

At the end of the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its AKYA holdings by 26.15% and now holds 0.89 million AKYA shares valued at $12.23 million with the added 0.18 million shares during the period. AKYA shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 80.20% at present.