The share price of Tactile Systems Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) rose to $8.56 per share on Wednesday from $8.48. While Tactile Systems Technology Inc. has overperformed by 0.94%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, TCMD fell by -56.10%, with highs and lows ranging from $21.99 to $6.28, whereas the simple moving average fell by -23.40% in the last 200 days.

Do You Own These 7 Inflation-Survival Stocks?



Inflation is still near 40-year highs and rising prices are putting a big dent in our wallets. Unless you find out how to protect your portfolio and outpace inflation, you'll keep being at the mercy of economic factors out of your control. Especially since the price of electricity, food, and shelter are creeping up higher than ever. In this special report, I detail 7 stocks to help you survive and thrive in today's market. They're backed by solid companies, positioned to profit during tough economic times, and offer out-sized dividends to help you outpace inflation.



Click here to get your free copy of the report Sponsored

On November 13, 2020, Oppenheimer Upgraded Tactile Systems Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: TCMD) to Outperform. A report published by Oppenheimer on October 22, 2019, Initiated its previous ‘Perform’ rating for TCMD. BTIG Research also Upgraded TCMD shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $62 on the company’s shares in a report dated August 07, 2019. Dougherty & Company Initiated an Buy rating on June 13, 2019, and assigned a price target of $80. Northland Capital January 02, 2019d its ‘Under Perform’ rating to ‘Market Perform’ for TCMD, as published in its report on January 02, 2019. Northland Capital also rated the stock as ‘Market Perform’.

Analysis of Tactile Systems Technology Inc. (TCMD)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 24.40%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Tactile Systems Technology Inc.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -25.40% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and TCMD is recording an average volume of 212.83K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.57%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.40%, with a loss of -0.81% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $23.33, showing growth from the present price of $8.56, which can serve as yet another indication of whether TCMD is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Tactile Systems Technology Inc. Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.50%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 85.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in TCMD shares?

The recent increase in stakes in TCMD appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in TCMD has increased by 3.06% in the first quarter. The company now owns 1,486,279 shares of the stock, with a value of $11.06 million, following the purchase of 44,101 additional shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC made another increased to its shares in TCMD during the first quarter, upping its stake by 40.96%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 398,786 additional shares for a total stake of worth $10.21 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 1,372,328.

During the first quarter, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC added a 12,485 position in TCMD. The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchased an additional 93814.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 9.56%, now holding 1.07 million shares worth $8.0 million. At the end of the first quarter, D. E. Shaw & Co. LP increased its TCMD holdings by 1.15% and now holds 0.84 million TCMD shares valued at $6.29 million with the added 9620.0 shares during the period. TCMD shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 85.30% at present.