Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD) closed Wednesday at $11.47 per share, up from $10.96 a day earlier. While Sportradar Group AG has overperformed by 4.65%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SRAD fell by -28.80%, with highs and lows ranging from $19.48 to $7.10, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 5.61% in the last 200 days.

On November 21, 2022, Morgan Stanley started tracking Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ: SRAD) recommending Equal-Weight. A report published by BofA Securities on October 04, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Underperform’ for SRAD. Needham also reiterated SRAD shares as ‘Buy’, quoting a target price of $17 on the company’s shares in a report dated August 18, 2022. Morgan Stanley January 18, 2022d its ‘Overweight’ rating to ‘Equal-Weight’ for SRAD, as published in its report on January 18, 2022. UBS’s report from October 11, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $28 for SRAD shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. The Benchmark Company also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Sportradar Group AG (SRAD)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 30.70%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Sportradar Group AG’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 6.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.00, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and SRAD is recording an average volume of 276.08K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.37%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.37%, with a gain of 4.08% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $16.95, showing growth from the present price of $11.47, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SRAD is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Sportradar Group AG Shares?

Sportradar Group AG (SRAD) is based in the Switzerland and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Software – Application market. When comparing Sportradar Group AG shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 127.44, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 241.00%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 3.00%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 82.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in SRAD shares?

The recent increase in stakes in SRAD appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The company now owns 97,615,312 shares of the stock, with a value of $966.39 million, following the sale of -1,520 additional shares during the last quarter.

At the end of the first quarter, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC decreased its SRAD holdings by -9.99% and now holds 2.96 million SRAD shares valued at $29.34 million with the lessened -0.33 million shares during the period. SRAD shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 82.10% at present.