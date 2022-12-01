Procore Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) closed Wednesday at $48.97 per share, up from $45.38 a day earlier. While Procore Technologies Inc. has overperformed by 7.91%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, PCOR fell by -42.23%, with highs and lows ranging from $89.78 to $40.00, whereas the simple moving average fell by -7.85% in the last 200 days.

On October 31, 2022, Scotiabank started tracking Procore Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PCOR) recommending Sector Perform. A report published by MoffettNathanson on September 22, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for PCOR. JMP Securities also rated PCOR shares as ‘Mkt Outperform’, setting a target price of $70 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated September 06, 2022. Oppenheimer initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for PCOR, as published in its report on July 27, 2022. Mizuho’s report from March 29, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $75 for PCOR shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Stifel also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Procore Technologies Inc. (PCOR)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 41.20%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Procore Technologies Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -23.10% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.60, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and PCOR is recording an average volume of 907.08K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.96%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.70%, with a gain of 1.47% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $67.38, showing growth from the present price of $48.97, which can serve as yet another indication of whether PCOR is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Procore Technologies Inc. Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 83.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in PCOR shares?

The recent increase in stakes in PCOR appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The company now owns 45,562,749 shares of the stock, with a value of $2.49 billion, following the purchase of 1,308 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in PCOR during the first quarter, upping its stake by 20.11%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 1,016,666 additional shares for a total stake of worth $331.97 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 6,073,399.

PCOR shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 83.50% at present.