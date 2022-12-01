In Wednesday’s session, MediaAlpha Inc. (NYSE:MAX) marked $11.87 per share, up from $10.84 in the previous session. While MediaAlpha Inc. has overperformed by 9.50%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, MAX fell by -23.02%, with highs and lows ranging from $17.26 to $7.59, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 2.96% in the last 200 days.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

On February 23, 2022, Citigroup Downgraded MediaAlpha Inc. (NYSE: MAX) to Neutral. A report published by JP Morgan on December 15, 2021, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for MAX. Wolfe Research also rated MAX shares as ‘Peer Perform’, setting a target price of $30 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated August 17, 2021. Keefe Bruyette Initiated an Outperform rating on June 08, 2021, and assigned a price target of $53. Citigroup May 18, 2021d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Buy’ for MAX, as published in its report on May 18, 2021. Credit Suisse’s report from April 28, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $38 for MAX shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. JP Morgan also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of MediaAlpha Inc. (MAX)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -41.70%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

MediaAlpha Inc.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.10, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and MAX has an average volume of 246.28K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.61%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.49%, with a loss of -2.70% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $14.00, showing growth from the present price of $11.87, which can serve as yet another indication of whether MAX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze MediaAlpha Inc. Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 3.90%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 96.60% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in MAX shares?

The recent increase in stakes in MAX appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment’s position in MAX has increased by 6.30% in the first quarter. The company now owns 6,667,922 shares of the stock, with a value of $73.21 million, following the purchase of 395,302 additional shares during the last quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP made another increased to its shares in MAX during the first quarter, upping its stake by 8.42%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 195,400 additional shares for a total stake of worth $27.62 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,515,400.

During the first quarter, Ararat Capital Management LP added a 1,317 position in MAX. The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchased an additional 0.13 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 6.22%, now holding 2.14 million shares worth $23.53 million. MAX shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 96.60% at present.