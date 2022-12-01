The share price of OraSure Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) rose to $5.04 per share on Wednesday from $4.83. While OraSure Technologies Inc. has overperformed by 4.35%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, OSUR fell by -45.98%, with highs and lows ranging from $9.77 to $2.62, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 4.59% in the last 200 days.

On September 22, 2021, Raymond James Downgraded OraSure Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: OSUR) to Mkt Perform. A report published by Evercore ISI on August 21, 2020, Initiated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for OSUR. JP Morgan also rated OSUR shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $18 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated August 10, 2020. Citigroup Initiated an Buy rating on August 10, 2020, and assigned a price target of $18. Raymond James August 07, 2020d its ‘Mkt Perform’ rating to ‘Outperform’ for OSUR, as published in its report on August 07, 2020. Lake Street’s report from June 25, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $19 for OSUR shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Stephens also rated the stock as ‘Equal-Weight’.

Analysis of OraSure Technologies Inc. (OSUR)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 116.10%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of OraSure Technologies Inc.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -12.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.80, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and OSUR is recording an average volume of 647.43K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.87%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.01%, with a gain of 1.20% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $5.58, showing growth from the present price of $5.04, which can serve as yet another indication of whether OSUR is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze OraSure Technologies Inc. Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 87.90% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in OSUR shares?

The recent increase in stakes in OSUR appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in OSUR has decreased by -1.97% in the first quarter. The company now owns 11,478,813 shares of the stock, with a value of $50.05 million, following the sale of -230,793 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in OSUR during the first quarter, upping its stake by 1.20%.

At the end of the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its OSUR holdings by -24.66% and now holds 2.59 million OSUR shares valued at $11.3 million with the lessened -0.85 million shares during the period. OSUR shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 87.90% at present.