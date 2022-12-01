A share of Vintage Wine Estates Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE) closed at $3.32 per share on Wednesday, up from $3.16 day before. While Vintage Wine Estates Inc. has overperformed by 5.06%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, VWE fell by -70.41%, with highs and lows ranging from $12.38 to $2.13, whereas the simple moving average fell by -50.85% in the last 200 days.

On November 10, 2022, DA Davidson Downgraded Vintage Wine Estates Inc. (NASDAQ: VWE) to Neutral. A report published by DA Davidson on October 04, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for VWE. Telsey Advisory Group also Downgraded VWE shares as ‘Market Perform’, setting a target price of $6 on the company’s shares in a report dated September 14, 2022. Canaccord Genuity September 14, 2022d the rating to Hold on September 14, 2022, and set its price target from $15 to $5.50. Citigroup initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for VWE, as published in its report on August 02, 2022.

Analysis of Vintage Wine Estates Inc. (VWE)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 39.90%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Vintage Wine Estates Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -0.70% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.50, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and VWE is registering an average volume of 417.79K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.75%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.91%, with a gain of 7.44% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $4.00, showing growth from the present price of $3.32, which can serve as yet another indication of whether VWE is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Vintage Wine Estates Inc. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.80%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 52.60% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in VWE shares?

The recent increase in stakes in VWE appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Wasatch Advisors, Inc.’s position in VWE has decreased by -10.54% in the first quarter. The company now owns 12,035,932 shares of the stock, with a value of $33.34 million, following the sale of -1,418,795 additional shares during the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LL made another increased to its shares in VWE during the first quarter, upping its stake by 3.96%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 156,650 additional shares for a total stake of worth $11.4 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 4,117,050.

During the first quarter, Timelo Investment Management, Inc subtracted a -732,200 position in VWE. BlackRock Fund Advisors purchased an additional 70685.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 4.65%, now holding 1.59 million shares worth $4.41 million. At the end of the first quarter, RK Capital Management LLC decreased its VWE holdings by -14.05% and now holds 1.2 million VWE shares valued at $3.31 million with the lessened -0.2 million shares during the period. VWE shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 52.60% at present.