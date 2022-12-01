A share of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) closed at $37.74 per share on Wednesday, up from $35.14 day before. While Dutch Bros Inc. has overperformed by 7.40%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, BROS fell by -28.58%, with highs and lows ranging from $66.00 to $20.05, whereas the simple moving average fell by -6.26% in the last 200 days.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

On October 12, 2022, JP Morgan Upgraded Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE: BROS) to Overweight. A report published by Robert W. Baird on July 11, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for BROS. JP Morgan also Downgraded BROS shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $40 on the company’s shares in a report dated June 08, 2022. Stifel May 12, 2022d the rating to Hold on May 12, 2022, and set its price target from $70 to $30. Gordon Haskett initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for BROS, as published in its report on April 13, 2022. Cowen’s report from March 02, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $65 for BROS shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. William Blair also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Dutch Bros Inc. (BROS)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 53.00%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Dutch Bros Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -9.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and BROS is registering an average volume of 1.17M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.27%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.91%, with a gain of 7.89% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $39.67, showing growth from the present price of $37.74, which can serve as yet another indication of whether BROS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Dutch Bros Inc. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 10.50%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 46.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in BROS shares?

The recent increase in stakes in BROS appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Fidelity Management & Research Co’s position in BROS has increased by 118.55% in the first quarter. The company now owns 3,844,285 shares of the stock, with a value of $141.89 million, following the purchase of 2,085,290 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another decreased to its shares in BROS during the first quarter, downing its stake by -0.34%.

BROS shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 46.80% at present.