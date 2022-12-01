The share price of Pliant Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) fell to $18.38 per share on Wednesday from $19.52. While Pliant Therapeutics Inc. has underperformed by -5.84%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, PLRX rose by 29.62%, with highs and lows ranging from $26.25 to $3.96, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 30.46% in the last 200 days.

On September 01, 2022, Citigroup started tracking Pliant Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PLRX) recommending Buy. A report published by SVB Leerink on July 20, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for PLRX. Cantor Fitzgerald also rated PLRX shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $28 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated May 25, 2022. Oppenheimer Initiated an Outperform rating on December 10, 2021, and assigned a price target of $40. RBC Capital Mkts initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for PLRX, as published in its report on November 24, 2021. H.C. Wainwright’s report from November 03, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $45 for PLRX shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. BTIG Research also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Pliant Therapeutics Inc. (PLRX)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -6.30%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Pliant Therapeutics Inc.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -52.60% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 14.00, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and PLRX is recording an average volume of 421.36K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.10%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.94%, with a loss of -6.65% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $42.89, showing growth from the present price of $18.38, which can serve as yet another indication of whether PLRX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Pliant Therapeutics Inc. Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.50%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 94.20% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in PLRX shares?

The recent increase in stakes in PLRX appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Fidelity Management & Research Co’s position in PLRX has increased by 85.40% in the first quarter. The company now owns 5,945,053 shares of the stock, with a value of $147.85 million, following the purchase of 2,738,382 additional shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC made another increased to its shares in PLRX during the first quarter, upping its stake by 46.89%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 1,439,203 additional shares for a total stake of worth $112.12 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 4,508,204.

PLRX shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 94.20% at present.