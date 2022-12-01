Diversey Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY) marked $5.14 per share on Wednesday, up from a previous closing price of $5.00. While Diversey Holdings Ltd. has overperformed by 2.80%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, DSEY fell by -61.00%, with highs and lows ranging from $14.28 to $3.95, whereas the simple moving average fell by -27.33% in the last 200 days.

On October 05, 2022, Citigroup Downgraded Diversey Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: DSEY) to Neutral. A report published by Jefferies on June 16, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Hold’ for DSEY. Credit Suisse also rated DSEY shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $12 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated May 20, 2022. RBC Capital Mkts March 25, 2022d the rating to Sector Perform on March 25, 2022, and set its price target from $11 to $9. Goldman February 07, 2022d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for DSEY, as published in its report on February 07, 2022. Citigroup’s report from November 24, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $16 for DSEY shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Mizuho also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Diversey Holdings Ltd. (DSEY)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 3.60%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Diversey Holdings Ltd.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -19.70% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.90, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 714.68K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for DSEY stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.10%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.97%, with a gain of 3.01% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $7.17, showing growth from the present price of $5.14, which can serve as yet another indication of whether DSEY is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Diversey Holdings Ltd. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 3.25%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 96.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in DSEY shares?

The recent increase in stakes in DSEY appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Massachusetts Financial Services’s position in DSEY has increased by 1.05% in the first quarter. The company now owns 9,882,505 shares of the stock, with a value of $53.37 million, following the purchase of 103,139 additional shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Investment Management, I made another decreased to its shares in DSEY during the first quarter, downing its stake by -0.02%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -1,137 additional shares for a total stake of worth $29.58 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 5,477,232.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Advisors LLC subtracted a -277,602 position in DSEY. Frontier Capital Management Co. L purchased an additional 2.71 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 144.71%, now holding 4.58 million shares worth $24.72 million. At the end of the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its DSEY holdings by 7.55% and now holds 4.49 million DSEY shares valued at $24.24 million with the added 0.32 million shares during the period. DSEY shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 96.30% at present.