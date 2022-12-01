A share of nCino Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) closed at $26.12 per share on Wednesday, up from $24.97 day before. While nCino Inc. has overperformed by 4.61%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, NCNO fell by -57.95%, with highs and lows ranging from $63.00 to $22.97, whereas the simple moving average fell by -25.73% in the last 200 days.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

On November 02, 2022, Macquarie started tracking nCino Inc. (NASDAQ: NCNO) recommending Outperform. A report published by Scotiabank on October 31, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Sector Outperform’ rating for NCNO. MoffettNathanson also rated NCNO shares as ‘Market Perform’, setting a target price of $40 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated September 22, 2022. Morgan Stanley Initiated an Equal-Weight rating on April 13, 2022, and assigned a price target of $60. Stephens initiated its ‘Overweight’ rating for NCNO, as published in its report on November 19, 2021. Wells Fargo also rated the stock as ‘Equal Weight’.

Analysis of nCino Inc. (NCNO)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 49.80%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

nCino Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -8.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.90, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and NCNO is registering an average volume of 876.58K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.21%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.57%, with a gain of 0.27% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $41.08, showing growth from the present price of $26.12, which can serve as yet another indication of whether NCNO is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze nCino Inc. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.00%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 61.90% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in NCNO shares?

The recent increase in stakes in NCNO appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in NCNO during the first quarter, upping its stake by 20.74%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 1,199,733 additional shares for a total stake of worth $219.88 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 6,984,694.

During the first quarter, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment added a 1,430,585 position in NCNO. T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. sold an additional -6.83 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -63.21%, now holding 3.98 million shares worth $125.16 million. At the end of the first quarter, Brown Capital Management LLC increased its NCNO holdings by 27.71% and now holds 3.31 million NCNO shares valued at $104.11 million with the added 0.72 million shares during the period. NCNO shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 61.90% at present.