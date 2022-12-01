As of Wednesday, CURO Group Holdings Corp.’s (NYSE:CURO) stock closed at $3.57, up from $3.40 the previous day. While CURO Group Holdings Corp. has overperformed by 5.00%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CURO fell by -78.48%, with highs and lows ranging from $17.56 to $2.96, whereas the simple moving average fell by -54.28% in the last 200 days.

On November 03, 2022, Janney Downgraded CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE: CURO) to Neutral. Jefferies also rated CURO shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $25 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated December 30, 2021. Stephens January 06, 2020d the rating to Equal-Weight on January 06, 2020, and set its price target from $19 to $15. Buckingham Research initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for CURO, as published in its report on August 13, 2019.

Analysis of CURO Group Holdings Corp. (CURO)

Investors in CURO Group Holdings Corp. will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter since the company’s dividend stands at $0.44 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 2.30%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of CURO Group Holdings Corp.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 1.60% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and CURO is recording 138.95K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.99%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 8.45%, with a gain of 11.91% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $8.00, showing growth from the present price of $3.57, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CURO is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze CURO Group Holdings Corp. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 3.50%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 37.20% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in CURO shares?

The recent increase in stakes in CURO appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. OCO Capital Partners LP’s position in CURO has increased by 0.25% in the first quarter. The company now owns 3,250,000 shares of the stock, with a value of $16.8 million, following the purchase of 8,000 additional shares during the last quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP made another decreased to its shares in CURO during the first quarter, downing its stake by -9.24%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -256,310 additional shares for a total stake of worth $13.02 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,518,190.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors subtracted a -54,590 position in CURO. The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchased an additional 0.13 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 12.22%, now holding 1.17 million shares worth $6.07 million. At the end of the first quarter, Long Focus Capital Management LLC increased its CURO holdings by 6.99% and now holds 0.92 million CURO shares valued at $4.75 million with the added 60000.0 shares during the period. CURO shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 37.20% at present.