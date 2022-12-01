A share of 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT) closed at $24.17 per share on Wednesday, up from $23.37 day before. While 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. has overperformed by 3.42%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, FDMT rose by 5.09%, with highs and lows ranging from $24.82 to $5.32, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 125.23% in the last 200 days.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

On November 18, 2022, H.C. Wainwright started tracking 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: FDMT) recommending Buy. A report published by Goldman on November 15, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for FDMT. SVB Leerink also Downgraded FDMT shares as ‘Mkt Perform’, setting a target price of $12 on the company’s shares in a report dated August 12, 2022. Jefferies Initiated an Buy rating on June 22, 2022, and assigned a price target of $22. SVB Leerink initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for FDMT, as published in its report on January 04, 2022. Goldman’s report from January 05, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $44 for FDMT shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Evercore ISI also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. (FDMT)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -64.30%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -36.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 17.10, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and FDMT is registering an average volume of 501.25K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 14.12%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.48%, with a gain of 2.85% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $35.17, showing growth from the present price of $24.17, which can serve as yet another indication of whether FDMT is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 11.54%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 82.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in FDMT shares?

The recent increase in stakes in FDMT appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. During the last quarter, the company picked up 0 additional shares for a total stake of worth $34.1 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 3,937,914.

During the first quarter, Deep Track Capital LP added a 56,642 position in FDMT. BlackRock Fund Advisors purchased an additional 17894.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 0.92%, now holding 1.96 million shares worth $17.01 million. At the end of the first quarter, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC increased its FDMT holdings by 4,294.76% and now holds 1.93 million FDMT shares valued at $16.71 million with the added 1.89 million shares during the period. FDMT shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 82.30% at present.