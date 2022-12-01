The share price of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) rose to $18.44 per share on Wednesday from $17.27. While Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has overperformed by 6.77%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ARCT fell by -53.61%, with highs and lows ranging from $48.75 to $11.70, whereas the simple moving average fell by -1.91% in the last 200 days.

On November 14, 2022, Wells Fargo started tracking Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ARCT) recommending Overweight. A report published by Robert W. Baird on November 10, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Underperform’ for ARCT. Citigroup also Upgraded ARCT shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $35 on the company’s shares in a report dated November 03, 2022. Barclays November 02, 2022d the rating to Equal Weight on November 02, 2022, and set its price target from $16 to $25. Raymond James August 10, 2022d its ‘Mkt Perform’ rating to ‘Underperform’ for ARCT, as published in its report on August 10, 2022. Cantor Fitzgerald’s report from July 19, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $39 for ARCT shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. Robert W. Baird also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ARCT)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 458.30%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -80.40% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and ARCT is recording an average volume of 545.03K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.74%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.96%, with a gain of 13.90% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $44.50, showing growth from the present price of $18.44, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ARCT is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.00%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 80.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ARCT shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ARCT appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Federated Global Investment Manag’s position in ARCT has increased by 0.18% in the first quarter. The company now owns 3,567,497 shares of the stock, with a value of $63.14 million, following the purchase of 6,400 additional shares during the last quarter. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. made another decreased to its shares in ARCT during the first quarter, downing its stake by -2.72%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -76,456 additional shares for a total stake of worth $48.33 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,730,462.

During the first quarter, ARK Investment Management LLC subtracted a -122,048 position in ARCT. BlackRock Fund Advisors purchased an additional 11995.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 0.75%, now holding 1.62 million shares worth $28.61 million. At the end of the first quarter, Nikko Asset Management Americas, increased its ARCT holdings by 1.62% and now holds 1.46 million ARCT shares valued at $25.83 million with the added 23221.0 shares during the period. ARCT shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 80.00% at present.