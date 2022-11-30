A share of Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC) closed at $2.18 per share on Tuesday, up from $2.12 day before. While Enel Chile S.A. has overperformed by 2.83%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ENIC fell by -3.54%, with highs and lows ranging from $2.31 to $0.98, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 43.70% in the last 200 days.

On September 29, 2021, Goldman started tracking Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE: ENIC) recommending Buy. A report published by Scotiabank on March 27, 2020, Upgraded its rating to ‘Sector Outperform’ for ENIC.

Analysis of Enel Chile S.A. (ENIC)

It’s important to note that ENIC shareholders are currently getting $0.02 per share in dividends, so investors will receive a return regardless of how the company performs. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 66.80%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Enel Chile S.A.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 6.00% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.60, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and ENIC is registering an average volume of 490.52K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.39%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.25%, with a gain of 11.79% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $2.43, showing growth from the present price of $2.18, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ENIC is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Enel Chile S.A. Shares?

A giant in the Utilities – Regulated Electric market, Enel Chile S.A. (ENIC) is based in the Chile. When comparing Enel Chile S.A. shares with other companies under Utilities, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 15.03, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 766.70%.

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 2.70% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ENIC shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ENIC appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Niche Asset Management Ltd.’s position in ENIC has increased by 401.73% in the first quarter. The company now owns 8,363,840 shares of the stock, with a value of $14.13 million, following the purchase of 6,696,840 additional shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP made another decreased to its shares in ENIC during the first quarter, downing its stake by -9.39%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -781,531 additional shares for a total stake of worth $12.75 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 7,541,809.

During the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. added a 203,012 position in ENIC. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased an additional 0.29 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 10.28%, now holding 3.08 million shares worth $5.21 million. At the end of the first quarter, Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its ENIC holdings by -18.94% and now holds 1.7 million ENIC shares valued at $2.87 million with the lessened -0.4 million shares during the period. ENIC shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 2.70% at present.