A share of Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) closed at $0.98 per share on Tuesday, up from $0.88 day before. While Synchronoss Technologies Inc. has overperformed by 11.36%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SNCR fell by -63.97%, with highs and lows ranging from $2.80 to $0.83, whereas the simple moving average fell by -28.88% in the last 200 days.

On August 10, 2021, ROTH Capital Downgraded Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SNCR) to Neutral. A report published by B. Riley Securities on June 30, 2021, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for SNCR. Ladenburg Thalmann also rated SNCR shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $8 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated August 25, 2020. Northland Capital Initiated an Outperform rating on May 26, 2020, and assigned a price target of $6.50. Canaccord Genuity initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for SNCR, as published in its report on August 27, 2019. ROTH Capital’s report from June 18, 2019 suggests a price prediction of $13 for SNCR shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Stifel also rated the stock as ‘Hold’.

Analysis of Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (SNCR)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -14.20%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Synchronoss Technologies Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -4.60% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.40, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and SNCR is registering an average volume of 206.34K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.66%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 8.53%, with a gain of 5.37% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $3.02, showing growth from the present price of $0.98, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SNCR is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Synchronoss Technologies Inc. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 4.80%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 53.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in SNCR shares?

The recent increase in stakes in SNCR appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Allspring Global Investments LLC made another increased to its shares in SNCR during the first quarter, upping its stake by 0.10%.

At the end of the first quarter, Punch & Associates Investment Man decreased its SNCR holdings by -10.61% and now holds 2.27 million SNCR shares valued at $2.41 million with the lessened -0.27 million shares during the period. SNCR shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 53.30% at present.