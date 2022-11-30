Big Lots Inc. (NYSE:BIG) closed Tuesday at $19.22 per share, up from $18.57 a day earlier. While Big Lots Inc. has overperformed by 3.50%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, BIG fell by -56.27%, with highs and lows ranging from $50.87 to $15.16, whereas the simple moving average fell by -25.43% in the last 200 days.

On February 28, 2022, Telsey Advisory Group Reiterated Big Lots Inc. (NYSE: BIG) to Market Perform. A report published by JP Morgan on February 09, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Underweight’ for BIG. Goldman also Downgraded BIG shares as ‘Sell’, setting a target price of $43 on the company’s shares in a report dated December 14, 2021. Piper Sandler September 21, 2021d the rating to Neutral on September 21, 2021, and set its price target from $60 to $50. Goldman resumed its ‘Neutral’ rating for BIG, as published in its report on August 30, 2021. Deutsche Bank’s report from August 30, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $53 for BIG shares, giving the stock a ‘Hold’ rating. BofA Securities also rated the stock as ‘Underperform’.

Analysis of Big Lots Inc. (BIG)

The current dividend for BIG investors is set at $1.20 per share, indicating investors will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -7.60%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Big Lots Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -5.10% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and BIG is recording an average volume of 1.14M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.56%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.16%, with a gain of 7.86% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $19.25, showing growth from the present price of $19.22, which can serve as yet another indication of whether BIG is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Big Lots Inc. Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in BIG shares?

The recent increase in stakes in BIG appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in BIG has increased by 0.70% in the first quarter. The company now owns 4,498,664 shares of the stock, with a value of $84.89 million, following the purchase of 31,379 additional shares during the last quarter. Fidelity Management & Research Co made another increased to its shares in BIG during the first quarter, upping its stake by 3.03%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 99,245 additional shares for a total stake of worth $63.74 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 3,377,967.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. added a 39,915 position in BIG. Ninety One UK Ltd. purchased an additional 0.59 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 36.29%, now holding 2.2 million shares worth $41.53 million. At the end of the first quarter, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its BIG holdings by -20.09% and now holds 1.68 million BIG shares valued at $31.71 million with the lessened -0.42 million shares during the period.