Rapid7 Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) marked $27.52 per share on Tuesday, down from a previous closing price of $27.78. While Rapid7 Inc. has underperformed by -0.94%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, RPD fell by -78.43%, with highs and lows ranging from $129.09 to $26.49, whereas the simple moving average fell by -60.79% in the last 200 days.

On November 16, 2022, KeyBanc Capital Markets Downgraded Rapid7 Inc. (NASDAQ: RPD) to Sector Weight. A report published by Wolfe Research on November 04, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Peer Perform’ for RPD. Truist also Downgraded RPD shares as ‘Hold’, setting a target price of $40 on the company’s shares in a report dated November 03, 2022. Mizuho November 03, 2022d the rating to Neutral on November 03, 2022, and set its price target from $70 to $45. Needham October 21, 2022d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Hold’ for RPD, as published in its report on October 21, 2022. Berenberg’s report from October 21, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $44 for RPD shares, giving the stock a ‘Hold’ rating. Robert W. Baird also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Rapid7 Inc. (RPD)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 25.70%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Rapid7 Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 114.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.90, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 1.00M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for RPD stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.84%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.56%, with a loss of -1.04% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $47.50, showing growth from the present price of $27.52, which can serve as yet another indication of whether RPD is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Rapid7 Inc. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.60%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in RPD shares?

The recent increase in stakes in RPD appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in RPD has increased by 1.19% in the first quarter. The company now owns 5,295,167 shares of the stock, with a value of $239.71 million, following the purchase of 62,317 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in RPD during the first quarter, upping its stake by 7.97%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 308,033 additional shares for a total stake of worth $188.84 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 4,171,444.

During the first quarter, Wellington Management Co. LLP subtracted a -74,280 position in RPD. Wasatch Advisors, Inc. purchased an additional 79340.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 3.14%, now holding 2.6 million shares worth $117.91 million. At the end of the first quarter, Fidelity Management & Research Co decreased its RPD holdings by -1.41% and now holds 2.39 million RPD shares valued at $108.38 million with the lessened 34117.0 shares during the period.