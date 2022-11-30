Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:OTMO) marked $0.39 per share on Tuesday, up from a previous closing price of $0.38. While Otonomo Technologies Ltd. has overperformed by 2.50%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, OTMO fell by -89.36%, with highs and lows ranging from $4.70 to $0.20, whereas the simple moving average fell by -60.03% in the last 200 days.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

On June 03, 2022, Citigroup started tracking Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: OTMO) recommending Neutral.

Analysis of Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (OTMO)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 1120.50%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Otonomo Technologies Ltd.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -62.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 24.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 700.03K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for OTMO stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 12.53%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 9.82%, with a gain of 3.12% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $1.27, showing growth from the present price of $0.39, which can serve as yet another indication of whether OTMO is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Otonomo Technologies Ltd. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 28.08%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 48.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in OTMO shares?

The recent increase in stakes in OTMO appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Harel Mutual Funds Ltd. made another increased to its shares in OTMO during the first quarter, upping its stake by 3.39%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 71,975 additional shares for a total stake of worth $0.65 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,192,416.

At the end of the first quarter, AIG Asset Management decreased its OTMO holdings by -12.47% and now holds 0.99 million OTMO shares valued at $0.29 million with the lessened -0.14 million shares during the period. OTMO shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 48.80% at present.