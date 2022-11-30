Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) closed Tuesday at $3.46 per share, up from $3.26 a day earlier. While Niu Technologies has overperformed by 6.13%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, NIU fell by -83.42%, with highs and lows ranging from $21.22 to $2.57, whereas the simple moving average fell by -51.08% in the last 200 days.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

On April 14, 2022, Jefferies started tracking Niu Technologies (NASDAQ: NIU) recommending Hold. A report published by UBS on August 09, 2021, Initiated its previous ‘Sell’ rating for NIU. Needham Reiterated the rating as Buy on January 15, 2021, but set its price target from $36 to $46. Citigroup November 06, 2020d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Buy’ for NIU, as published in its report on November 06, 2020. Piper Sandler also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of Niu Technologies (NIU)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -6.00%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Niu Technologies’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 2.70% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and NIU is recording an average volume of 665.13K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.90%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.11%, with a gain of 13.82% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $12.81, showing growth from the present price of $3.46, which can serve as yet another indication of whether NIU is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Niu Technologies Shares?

Niu Technologies (NIU) is based in the China and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Auto Manufacturers market. When comparing Niu Technologies shares with other companies under Consumer Cyclical, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 65.28, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -96.80%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 34.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in NIU shares?

The recent increase in stakes in NIU appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Nikko Asset Management Americas,’s position in NIU has increased by 0.69% in the first quarter. The company now owns 5,479,874 shares of the stock, with a value of $14.36 million, following the purchase of 37,284 additional shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC made another decreased to its shares in NIU during the first quarter, downing its stake by -6.73%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -165,990 additional shares for a total stake of worth $6.03 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,301,438.

During the first quarter, Wellington Management Co. LLP subtracted a -361,093 position in NIU. The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchased an additional 31726.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 2.37%, now holding 1.37 million shares worth $3.59 million. NIU shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 34.00% at present.