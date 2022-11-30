A share of Editas Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) closed at $9.93 per share on Tuesday, up from $9.87 day before. While Editas Medicine Inc. has overperformed by 0.61%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, EDIT fell by -68.23%, with highs and lows ranging from $33.86 to $9.59, whereas the simple moving average fell by -30.87% in the last 200 days.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

On November 18, 2022, Oppenheimer Downgraded Editas Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ: EDIT) to Perform. A report published by Credit Suisse on November 18, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for EDIT. BofA Securities also rated EDIT shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $18 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated September 29, 2022. SVB Leerink Initiated an Mkt Perform rating on October 19, 2021, and assigned a price target of $41. Stifel initiated its ‘Hold’ rating for EDIT, as published in its report on September 24, 2021. Oppenheimer’s report from September 10, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $80 for EDIT shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Truist also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Editas Medicine Inc. (EDIT)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -99.30%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Editas Medicine Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -41.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 10.10, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and EDIT is registering an average volume of 1.57M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.78%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.68%, with a loss of -3.40% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $17.57, showing growth from the present price of $9.93, which can serve as yet another indication of whether EDIT is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Editas Medicine Inc. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.50%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 72.90% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in EDIT shares?

The recent increase in stakes in EDIT appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in EDIT has increased by 1.38% in the first quarter. The company now owns 6,613,993 shares of the stock, with a value of $83.01 million, following the purchase of 89,715 additional shares during the last quarter. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. made another decreased to its shares in EDIT during the first quarter, downing its stake by -19.43%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -1,531,109 additional shares for a total stake of worth $79.68 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 6,348,781.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors added a 69,877 position in EDIT. Millennium Management LLC purchased an additional 1.73 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 1,145.61%, now holding 1.88 million shares worth $23.63 million. At the end of the first quarter, PFM Health Sciences LP increased its EDIT holdings by 103.13% and now holds 1.28 million EDIT shares valued at $16.05 million with the added 0.65 million shares during the period. EDIT shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 72.90% at present.