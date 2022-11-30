In Tuesday’s session, Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) marked $30.51 per share, up from $28.63 in the previous session. While Arcus Biosciences Inc. has overperformed by 6.57%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, RCUS fell by -32.38%, with highs and lows ranging from $47.28 to $16.74, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 12.37% in the last 200 days.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

On November 18, 2022, BofA Securities started tracking Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE: RCUS) recommending Neutral. A report published by Morgan Stanley on October 11, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Overweight’ rating for RCUS. BTIG Research also rated RCUS shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $57 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated October 15, 2021. Berenberg Initiated an Buy rating on November 24, 2020, and assigned a price target of $50. Evercore ISI initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for RCUS, as published in its report on November 23, 2020. Cantor Fitzgerald’s report from April 03, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $21 for RCUS shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. Barclays also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of Arcus Biosciences Inc. (RCUS)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 253.70%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 10.40% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 6.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and RCUS has an average volume of 704.29K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.20%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.56%, with a gain of 15.18% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $45.83, showing growth from the present price of $30.51, which can serve as yet another indication of whether RCUS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Arcus Biosciences Inc. Shares?

Biotechnology giant Arcus Biosciences Inc. (RCUS) is based in the USA and is one of the largest companies in the market. When comparing Arcus Biosciences Inc. shares with other companies under Healthcare, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 84.52, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 19.20%.

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 74.60% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in RCUS shares?

The recent increase in stakes in RCUS appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in RCUS has increased by 8.75% in the first quarter. The company now owns 8,045,764 shares of the stock, with a value of $205.01 million, following the purchase of 647,169 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in RCUS during the first quarter, upping its stake by 4.20%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 176,653 additional shares for a total stake of worth $111.65 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 4,381,698.

During the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. subtracted a -293,789 position in RCUS. PFM Health Sciences LP purchased an additional 0.55 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 16.26%, now holding 3.93 million shares worth $100.22 million. At the end of the first quarter, Fidelity Management & Research Co increased its RCUS holdings by 1.03% and now holds 3.36 million RCUS shares valued at $85.49 million with the added 34097.0 shares during the period. RCUS shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 74.60% at present.